Editors’ Picks: Jimmy Lai, Norman Podhoretz, and Rob Reiner
Check out our pieces on the lives and legacies of three extraordinary men.
Upgrade to Listen
We’ve reached the end of a very dark week. On Saturday, a gunman opened fire at Brown University, killing two students and injuring nine more. He then, according to law enforcement, traveled 49 miles to Brookline, Massachusetts, where he murdered an MIT professor. On Sunday, legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife were stabbed to death in their home.
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In