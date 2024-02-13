Economist Roland Fryer on Adversity, Race, and Refusing to Conform

A little over two years ago, in the pages of The Free Press, Pano Kanelos announced that he was starting a new university in Austin dedicated to the fearless pursuit of truth. I was one of the founding trustees. A lot of people dunked on it. They said it was fake; they said we didn’t have real students. They said it was a “cancel culture grift.”

Two years later, and not only is it a very real university. In 2024, the school will accept 100 students in the inaugural class—students who are beyond impressive, smart, provocative, and eager to change the world.

To get a sense of what this school—and this cohort—is all about, there is no better thing to do than to listen to today’s episode: a conversation with Harvard economist Roland Fryer, recorded live last weekend in front of these prospective students.

Fryer’s life story of rapid ascent to academic celebrity status despite abandonment by his parents at a young age, and growing up in what he calls a “drug family” is incredible in its own right. He continues to beat the odds in a world in which much of academia has become conformist. Time and time again, Fryer refuses to conform. He has one north star, and that is the pursuit of truth, come what may. The pursuit of truth no matter how unpopular the conclusion or inconvenient to his own political biases. He’s also rare in that he isn’t afraid to admit when he’s wrong, or to admit his mistakes and learn from them.

This conversation was inspiring, courageous, and long overdue. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did.

