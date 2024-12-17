Last week, The Free Press reported on the sightings of what appeared to be large drones flying over New Jersey, and the reactions from lawmakers and federal government officials. Members of the House of Representatives openly speculated that the drones are operated by Iran, China, and the U.S. government.

In the days since, public scrutiny has only increased. In the absence of a clear and convincing statement from federal government officials—telling the American people exactly what these flying objects are, and what they’re doing—theories have swirled online ranging from detecting an imminent radioactive threat to surveying military installations on behalf of foreign adversaries.

On Sunday, Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told CNN that the federal government has not seen “anything unusual” and that they “know of no threat or of any nefarious activity.” Mayorkas said “it is very common for individuals who think they see drones to actually see small aircraft and we have a case of mistaken identity.”

But Americans aren’t buying it. Nor are some of our elected officials.