All countries have periods in which they are said to be ungovernable. The resignation of Keir Starmer as prime minister of the United Kingdom makes it clear that no leader in years has been up to the task. And it captures the comedy of errors that occurs when both the left and right insist on forgoing a clear direction in favor of chasing a muddle of priorities.

Starmer became prime minister in 2024, promising to “stop the endless Conservative chaos.” He was referring to the 14 years of Conservative Party rule that had gifted the country a succession of peculiar crises. Despite their long-running dominance over Labour, the Conservatives managed to fumble the political moment at every turn.