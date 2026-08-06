Tucker Carlson has a podcast. But it increasingly seems as though he doesn’t just want you to watch it. He wants you to vote for it.

Why else would he have spent recent weeks suggesting that America needs some kind of third party to save itself? The founding members, seemingly, would be an Avengers-style team consisting of Tucker, former representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Thomas Massie, former counterterrorism director Joe Kent, and some of their spouses. To show he means business, he devoted an interminable (technically, 98-minute) episode this week to his 10-point plan to save America.

Some people have suggested that Carlson is clearly lining up to run for political office. Others who have known him for years point out that Carlson has neither the discipline nor the patience required for a political run. We now have some fresh evidence of that: He seems to lack the patience to write down 10 points without boring himself.

The Carlson plan to save America includes the following list of aims he believes our country must pursue: fairness, sovereignty, productivity, beauty, health, honesty, optimism, wisdom, decency, and unity. Like many lists created by Carlson’s erstwhile opponents on the socialist left, these are slogans that are meant to be unopposable. Or to put it another way, as a logician taught me many years ago, there is no point in uttering a phrase the opposite of which would be uttered only by a madman.