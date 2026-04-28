The Free Press
We've Launched A New Podcast!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Douglas Murray
Douglas Murray is the best-selling author of seven books, and is a regular contributor at the New York Post, National Review, and other publications. His work as a reporter has taken him to Iraq, North Korea, northern Nigeria, and Ukraine. Born in London, he now lives in New York.
Tags:
Journalism
Media
Political Violence
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice