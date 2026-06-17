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Douglas Murray
Douglas Murray is a columnist at The Free Press, and the best-selling author of seven books. His work as a reporter has taken him to Iraq, North Korea, northern Nigeria, and Ukraine. Born in London, he now lives in New York.
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Iran
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