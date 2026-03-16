With war raging in the Middle East, we want to bring you as many trusted voices on the news as we can. One such voice is the Israeli journalist Amit Segal. Here’s Amit’s daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, which we’re pleased to publish in The Free Press.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that “Many Countries” would be joining the U.S. to keep the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway “open and safe.” Is he desperate for international help?

That’s one way the media is framing it: Trump didn’t anticipate Iran sending oil markets into free fall by firing on international shipping and is now scrambling to assemble a coalition to meet a threat he failed to foresee. It’s a neat narrative. It also fits a Trump incompetence storyline that this war has largely disproven.