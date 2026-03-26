With war raging in the Middle East, we want to bring you as many trusted voices on the news as we can. One such voice is the Israeli journalist Amit Segal. He writes a daily newsletter, It’s Noon in Israel, which we’re pleased to publish in The Free Press.

As we approach the weekend, the U.S.-Israel-Iran war has come to a crossroads. Donald Trump has three paths available:

Continue with his current direction, and we end this war with a negotiated settlement,

Return to his original plan, and we continue pounding the regime,

Or walk away altogether, and there’s a unilateral ceasefire.

Let’s look down the path of negotiation.