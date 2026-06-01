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Watch: How Discord Radicalized Our Son
Maya Sulkin
17M
Maya Sulkin investigates how an Ohio teenager was raided by the FBI after he was targeted by jihadis online.

How does a teenager from a nice family in Ohio end up charged with a third-degree felony for making terrorist threats?

That’s the question that Angela and Marcus Reed* found themselves asking after their house was raided by the FBI. Their son Caleb had been plotting attacks on religious sites and was radicalized by jihadists through the messaging app Discord after converting to Islam.

As Caleb’s mom put it: “Terrorists broke into our home,” through their computer screen, in the middle of the night. They wanted “to destroy our family, destroy our son, and destroy our community,” she said.

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Maya Sulkin
Maya Sulkin is a reporter for The Free Press, covering Gen Z, technology, and education, and the host of Confessions. Before that, she served as the company's Chief of Staff.
Tags:
Islam
Autism
Social Media
Political Violence
Gen Z

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