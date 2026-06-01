Watch: How Discord Radicalized Our Son

How does a teenager from a nice family in Ohio end up charged with a third-degree felony for making terrorist threats?

That’s the question that Angela and Marcus Reed* found themselves asking after their house was raided by the FBI. Their son Caleb had been plotting attacks on religious sites and was radicalized by jihadists through the messaging app Discord after converting to Islam.

As Caleb’s mom put it: “Terrorists broke into our home,” through their computer screen, in the middle of the night. They wanted “to destroy our family, destroy our son, and destroy our community,” she said.