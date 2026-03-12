The Free Press
DEBATE: Do We Need God?
Dennis Prager: The Battle Over Good and Evil
Abigail Shrier
Abigail Shrier speaks with the conservative thinker—paralyzed after a catastrophic fall—about the collapse of religious life, rising antisemitism on the right, and why he still wakes up grateful.
Listen On:

For 50 years, Dennis Prager, one of the most important and influential conservative thinkers of the 21st century, has made a single core argument: Without God, there is no good and evil—only opinion. He advanced it on the radio, in five volumes of biblical commentary, in more than a dozen books on religion, morality, and the foundations of Western civil…

Abigail Shrier
Abigail Shrier is a journalist and author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, named a “best book” by The Economist and The Times of London. She is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a recipient of the Barbara Olson Award for Excellence and Independence in Journalism, and a graduate of Yale Law School.
