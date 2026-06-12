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The Lindbergh Conspiracies
David Mamet’s Theory of the Lindbergh Kidnapping
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David Mamet’s Theory of the Lindbergh Kidnapping
Joe Nocera
24M
After hearing about our podcast, the acclaimed playwright sent Joe Nocera a letter outlining his own theory of the crime—one that puts Charles Lindbergh at the center of the mystery.
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A few weeks ago, I received a typewritten letter from David Mamet—the acclaimed playwright, screenwriter, and longtime TGIF cartoonist for The Free Press. He’d been listening to our podcast about the Lindbergh baby kidnapping, and he had thoughts. A lot of them.

Enclosed with the letter was something unexpected: a monologue he’d written in the voice of D…

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Joe Nocera
Joe Nocera is a senior editor and writer at The Free Press. During his long career in journalism, he has been a columnist at The New York Times, Bloomberg, Esquire, and GQ, the editorial director of Fortune, and a writer at Newsweek, Texas Monthly and The Washington Monthly. He was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2007.
Tags:
Crime
Conspiracy
Bonus Podcast Episode
True Crime

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