David Mamet’s Theory of the Lindbergh Kidnapping

A few weeks ago, I received a typewritten letter from David Mamet—the acclaimed playwright, screenwriter, and longtime TGIF cartoonist for The Free Press. He’d been listening to our podcast about the Lindbergh baby kidnapping, and he had thoughts. A lot of them.
Enclosed with the letter was something unexpected: a monologue he’d written in the voice of D…
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