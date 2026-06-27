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paul goldberg's avatar
paul goldberg
4m

Listen I am not a political voter much anymore as they all are corrupts, greedy, and all do the same thing.

The country will survive hopefully and 4 years later vote for someone else.

I think his Iran views are spot on.

And very courageous.

I think his deportations of convicted aliens is spot on.

I think his support of Israel is spot on.

I think his rhetoric is what he is an entertainer.

I think his NATO decision about contributions is spot on.

I think his take on the UN as a useless organization is correct.

I don’t like his pandering to Qatar and Turkey is appropriate.

I understand his reasoning behind it but they are sounders of terrorism.

I do not like Vance.

I like Rubio.

A clear thinker of geopolitical problems.

I think there may be a third party but it will not succeed.

What are your views?

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
22m

Tim Sheehy.

Lets first the joke out of the way: does he not have the perfect last name for our times?

I only hope those making decisions or advising the president read and discuss this in depth

I again don't know if there is a true plan here w massive deception

It sure appears we are putting our trust in not just Iran but also Qatar turkey and Pakistan who know how to flatter he who loves to be flattered. Perhaps BEFORE we trust we VERIFY. And begin by asking what do these countries really want ( what are their goals, values and beliefs)? Or does none of that matter?

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