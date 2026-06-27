Welcome to The Weekend Press! Today, the woman who planned JFK Jr.’s wedding on how Taylor Swift could get married in secret. Two Drinks with the Republican senator who says Iran is running rings round our president. Sitcom star Mayim Bialik gets real about her “personal neuroses.” And more!
But first, Suzy Weiss introduces the origin story of a media empire. . . .
The beginnings of media empires are seldom smooth. The Free Press began on Substack, when Bari and Nellie created an account using crappy airplane Wi-Fi. But after that, it was like we were News Corp. Just kidding: There was endless confusion about everything from incorporating (hello, Delaware!) to office kitchen-cleaning politics (ceramic coffee cups are a privilege, people!) to office leases on both coasts. (Thank you, Craigslist!)
Dave Portnoy knows what I’m talking about. He started Barstool Sports—the bro-tainment juggernaut that pumps out sports articles, gambling picks, podcasts about getting girls, and fodder for internet drama at an industrial scale—with a loan from his dad that he used to buy 100 newsstands, which his mom helped him set up all over Boston.
He was just a recent Michigan grad (Go Blue!) with a deadening sales job and a hunch about what guys really wanted to read, and the gambling companies that might take an interest on the ad side. But he eventually sold a stake of his company for millions upon millions of dollars. These days, the brash-talking Boston kid is, somehow, the Rupert Murdoch of people who spend weekends shotgunning beer.
In today’s lead essay, Portnoy lays out exactly what the beginning of Barstool Sports looked like: broken-down vans, drunk contractors, Hooters ads, and all. The first edition of the paper introduced it as a publication by normal dudes, for normal dudes: “The people at Barstool Sports are a bunch of average Joes, who like most guys, love sports, gambling, golfing, and chasing short skirts.”
And that, says Portnoy, is the secret to his success. Long live the bro. —Suzy Weiss
Second Thought
She’s an anti-diaper mom of two, an award-winning sitcom star, a neuroscience PhD, a former Jeopardy! host, and a certified lactation educator. Meet Mayim Bialik, who sat down with Suzy Weiss for the latest episode of Second Thought, to talk about it all. “I wouldn’t consider myself normal by a lot of [Hollywood] standards,” she said. But she does think of herself as “normal” in other, more relatable ways: “personal neuroses, fears, anxiety, insecurity.” Listen to the episode wherever you get your podcasts, or watch the YouTube video below. And to hear Suzy’s thoughts on the episode, check out her newsletter.
Knock Knock, It’s Cupid!
A new batch of ads from single Free Pressers is live on the site! Click here to meet an intellectual fitness trainer in Brazil; a pickleball-loving gay woman in New Jersey; or a new Washingtonian looking for a love to last a lifetime. Your special someone could be just one email away! If you’d like to take a chance on Free Press love, write a paragraph that defines you, including your age, where you live, and what you’re looking for, and send it over to Cupid@TheFP.com.
We’ve published a lot of stories worth catching up on this week, including Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger’s reaction to being banned from the site, and Madeleine Kearns’s deep dive into the controversial practice of letting babies cry themselves to sleep. . . .
How should you spend the rest of your weekend? This week, we only have one recommendation: our latest true-crime podcast, The Lindbergh Conspiracies, which we released last month.
Joe Nocera spent years digging into one of history’s oddest cases: the kidnapping of the Lindbergh baby. For nearly a century, people have questioned if the man blamed really did it, with no major leads, hints, or clues since—but 2026 could finally be the year that changes. Kurt Perhach, a lawyer in New Jersey, is trying to get the court to unseal new evidence, and the state government is fighting him every step of the way.
The full series is now out and available for all to listen to. Plus, in a new bonus episode, Joe sits down with Perhach to find out what he knows, and why the authorities are trying to stop him. You can find the episode—along with the rest of the series—here, or wherever you get your podcasts. It’s the perfect binge-listen for a long drive.
Last but not least: While it may not be our national pastime, the Team USA soccer team dominated its group stage at the World Cup and will be advancing to play Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 next week. Our country salutes you! Here’s the team celebrating victory.
That’s all, folks! Have a great weekend.
Listen I am not a political voter much anymore as they all are corrupts, greedy, and all do the same thing.
The country will survive hopefully and 4 years later vote for someone else.
I think his Iran views are spot on.
And very courageous.
I think his deportations of convicted aliens is spot on.
I think his support of Israel is spot on.
I think his rhetoric is what he is an entertainer.
I think his NATO decision about contributions is spot on.
I think his take on the UN as a useless organization is correct.
I don’t like his pandering to Qatar and Turkey is appropriate.
I understand his reasoning behind it but they are sounders of terrorism.
I do not like Vance.
I like Rubio.
A clear thinker of geopolitical problems.
I think there may be a third party but it will not succeed.
What are your views?
Tim Sheehy.
Lets first the joke out of the way: does he not have the perfect last name for our times?
I only hope those making decisions or advising the president read and discuss this in depth
I again don't know if there is a true plan here w massive deception
It sure appears we are putting our trust in not just Iran but also Qatar turkey and Pakistan who know how to flatter he who loves to be flattered. Perhaps BEFORE we trust we VERIFY. And begin by asking what do these countries really want ( what are their goals, values and beliefs)? Or does none of that matter?