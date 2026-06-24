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Rafael A. Mangual
Rafael A. Mangual is the Nick Ohnell Fellow at the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research, a contributing editor of City Journal, and the author of the 2022 book, Criminal (In)Justice.
Tags:
Elections
Congress
New York City
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