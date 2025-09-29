Curtis Sliwa is a great New Yorker. He cares deeply about this city and its future. For over 40 years—whether as a civilian crime fighter in the Guardian Angels, a popular radio host, or a Republican politician in a Democratic town—he’s worked hard to make New York a better, safer place to live.

Now, however, he must make a huge sacrifice for this city. He needs to drop out of the mayoral race. Because if he stays in, New York is all but destined to have a 33-year-old socialist mayor when the vote is held five weeks from today.

I won’t reiterate the case against Zohran Mamdani. But the bottom line is that he could do a tremendous amount of damage to this city in a short amount of time. So let’s talk about whether he can be stopped.

On Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams dropped his hopeless bid for reelection and warned about “extremism” in politics—a veiled shot at Mamdani. That means Mamdani is left with two competitors: Sliwa and Andrew Cuomo, our little-loved former governor.