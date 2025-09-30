It’s Tuesday, September 30. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Michael Oren and Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib discuss Trump’s Gaza peace plan. Tyler Cowen on why America should recruit immigrants from its adversaries. Vinay Prasad on what’s working with America’s vaccine schedule—and what isn’t.

“I had gotten burned so many times, I didn’t know it was real.”

That is how one billionaire replied when I asked him how he felt about the news on Sunday that Mayor Eric Adams was bowing out of the New York City mayor’s race—finally. It was clear to anyone with the slightest grasp of politics that his bid had long become untenable, but only now, with barely a month to go until election day, was Adams declaring the obvious: His current term will be his last.

The Cuomo campaign has been waiting for this moment, but will it be the boon that they think it is? I immediately called his major donors to ask if they would consider digging into their pockets again. I got wind of various fundraisers in the works, including one that happened Monday. Zohran Mamdani, the 33-year-old socialist front-runner, began ripping into the former governor.

Even some of Cuomo’s staunchest allies have their doubts about whether his campaign will rise to the occasion. And then there is Curtis Sliwa, the Republican candidate who keeps insisting that he will stay in the race no matter what.

Read my piece to learn more about how Democratic insiders are sizing up the rest of the campaign. And read my colleague Will Rahn’s plea to Sliwa to reckon with reality, drop out, and make a huge sacrifice that Will says the city needs.

—Olivia Reingold

The Real Debate About Immigration Isn't How Many. It's Who. Tyler Cowen When deciding where in the world America's highly skilled immigrants should come from, Tyler Cowen has a few suggestions—and a couple of them might surprise you. Read his latest column for an honest, non-PC explanation of this counterintuitive proposition: America should be attracting those highly skilled immigrants from its top adversaries.

Trump's Vaccine Chief on Childhood Vaccinations Bari Weiss President Donald Trump wants to revise America's vaccine schedule. "BREAK UP THE MMR SHOT INTO THREE TOTALLY SEPARATE SHOTS (NOT MIXED!)," he announced on Truth Social last Friday. Here to dispel the confusion about the president's suggestion is Dr. Vinay Prasad, who oversees the American vaccine schedule at the federal level. In this Q&A with Bari Weiss, Prasad explains the science behind Trump's post and unpacks how the medical establishment lost America's trust. "We will have more vaccine hesitancy for a generation," Prasad said. "The president's comments are not the driver of what we are seeing."

Conservative Philanthropy CEO to Trump: Don't Attack Liberal Nonprofits Gabe Kaminsky In the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, Trump vowed to go after nonprofit groups linked to Democratic megadonors George Soros and Reid Hoffman in order to fight "domestic terrorism and organized political violence." But there is no evidence linking Soros's Open Society Foundations and Kirk's suspected killer, writes Gabe Kaminsky. Today, Lawson Bader, the CEO of DonorsTrust, which works with conservative and libertarian-minded philanthropists who want to donate money anonymously, warns that the president's crackdown is "dangerous" and "has the potential to weaponize philanthropy in a way that is antithetical to philanthropic freedom."

How One Man Overcame His Autism

You might know Leland Vittert—one of America’s most recognizable TV correspondents—from his years of frontline reporting in places like Egypt, Libya, Israel, and Ukraine. What you might not know is that Leland is autistic—and he just wrote a book about it. Today on Honestly, Vittert discusses the relentless, nonstop work it took to overcome his diagnosis, Trump’s Tylenol episode, and the politicization of autism research today.

Tune In to Today’s Livestreams: Trump’s Gaza Plan and Inside the Free Birth Society

The Free Press is hosting two can’t-miss livestreams for paid subscribers on our site today.

In the first at noon ET, Rafaela Siewert talks to Michael Oren and Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib about the peace plan agreed by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday. Click here to make sure you don’t miss it.

In the second, Suzy Weiss talks to Free Press contributing writer Kara Kennedy about her major investigation into the Free Birth Society, an organization that some former members are calling a “death cult.” Join Kennedy and Suzy at 2:30 p.m. ET for a live conversation about this not-to-be missed Free Press exposé. Click here to add the event to your calendar.

Police in Michigan identified Thomas Jacob Sanford as the suspect in Sunday’s attack on a Latter-day Saints church. (Image grab via YouTube.com)

Police in Michigan identified Thomas Jacob Sanford as the suspect in Sunday’s attack on a Latter-day Saints church. Sanford, 40, was a veteran of the Iraq War and served in the Marines from June 2004 to June 2008. (For more on this devastating attack, read Maxwell Meyer’s report in The Free Press.)

Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination, appeared in court for the first time yesterday. During the hearing, Robinson and his legal team asked a judge for more time to review “voluminous” evidence before deciding whether or not to request a preliminary hearing.

Entrepreneur Charlie Javice was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday. Javice, 33, was found guilty of defrauding JPMorgan Chase in March after convincing the bank to buy her college financial aid start-up Frank for $175 million.

President Trump met with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House on Monday. During their talks, President Trump advocated for his new 21-point peace plan. (For more on the new plan, read Michael Oren’s excellent piece).

Electronic Arts, a video game publishing company, announced Monday that it accepted a $55 billion buyout from private investors. The deal marks the biggest leveraged buyout of a publicly traded company ever, and includes Jared Kushner’s private equity firm and Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund as some of its biggest investors.

Missouri governor Mike Kehoe signed a new redistricting plan proposed by Republican lawmakers into law on Sunday. Missouri’s new congressional map, backed by President Trump, is the latest in a nationwide redistricting push in the run-up to the 2026 midterm elections.

The United Nations reimposed military and economic sanctions on Iran. The resolution came after the UN deemed that the Middle Eastern country had reneged on a 2015 nuclear deal, and it will likely have drastic effects on the Iranian economy.

The United States revoked Colombian president Gustavo Petro’s visa this weekend. The decision came after Petro participated in a pro-Palestinian rally in New York City and called for National Guard troops in cities to disobey federal orders.

The state of Oregon sued President Trump for his decision to send the National Guard into Portland. The suit, filed Sunday, alleges that Trump’s move was “patently unlawful,” adding that the “provocative and arbitrary actions threaten to undermine public safety by inciting a public outcry.”

