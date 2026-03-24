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Glenn Pargament's avatar
Glenn Pargament
2m

The US should NOT block oil going to Cuba

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Liz LaSorte's avatar
Liz LaSorte
1h

“Today the lights are off in Cuba for the third time in a month, and the communists in charge are having a hard time explaining it away.”

So communists can’t keep the lights on. Who knew?

Zohran Mamdani wants government-run grocery stores. Being a rich boy, he won’t be shopping in those barren stores.

Like Thomas Sowell said, “The offspring of privilege have dominated the leadership of Marxist movements from the days of Marx and Engels through Lenin, Mao, Castro, Ho Chi Minh, and their lesser counterparts around the world and down through history. The sheer reiteration of the "working class" theme in Marxism has drowned out this plain fact.”

The fact that Zohran Mamdani won the race for mayor in New York City, the city with the highest GDP in the country, should be shocking! How can this many people believe socialism can work for the first time in history? Obviously, they have no understanding of the history of socialism’s complete and utter failures.

So, Please Mess with the Zohran: https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/please-mess-with-the-zohran?r=76q58

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