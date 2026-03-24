It’s Tuesday, March 24. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Madeleine Rowley interviews the men behind the White House meme team. Aaron MacLean asks: Are boots on the ground in the cards? Amit Segal on why Trump reversed course in the Strait of Hormuz. And much more.
But first: Cuba calls its best defenders.
Today the lights are off in Cuba for the third time in a month, and the communists in charge are having a hard time explaining it away. President Miguel Díaz-Canel deployed the regime’s perennial excuse over the weekend, blaming U.S. pressure for the entirety of Cuba’s woes. He said President Donald Trump is “cruelly squeezing energy resources,” referring to the blockade that has kept Venezuelan oil out since the U.S. seized that country’s strongman in January.
With protests roiling Havana and Trump’s sights set on the island as his next target, what can Cuba’s rulers possibly do to save themselves? The answer is to rely on progressive influencers. Like many anti-American regimes before it, the government Castro built is betting that friendly publicity in the Western press can save it like no weapon or subterfuge could.
Cuba helped bring in left-wing journalists, influencers including streamer Hasan Piker, ex-politicians like former British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, and the Irish band Kneecap, to defend them from Trump and sing the praises of the Castros. James Kirchick describes the absurd spectacle of Cuba’s useless idiots in his column for us today. Read his piece on an island with no electricity—and the stars of the international left-wing internet who arrived to save Cuba with their posts.
Meanwhile, Trump continues to stare down the Cuban dictatorship and hasn’t blinked yet. Martin Gurri believes that an attempt at regime change is inevitable, and the only questions are how and when. On one hand, Cubans are more than ready for a change—more than 20 percent have fled in the past five years alone. But the regime won’t fold as easily as it did in Venezuela, due in part to an anti-American zeal that has festered for decades.
—Mene Ukueberuwa
And ICYMI, watch Coleman Hughes, MLK biographer Jonathan Eig, and civil rights legend Ambassador Andrew Young in conversation in Atlanta on “Nonviolence in a Violent Age.”
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The Trump administration installed a statue of Christopher Columbus over the weekend on the White House grounds—a replica of one toppled and thrown into a harbor in Baltimore by Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020. “In this White House, Christopher Columbus is a hero,” a White House spokesperson said.
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The US should NOT block oil going to Cuba
“Today the lights are off in Cuba for the third time in a month, and the communists in charge are having a hard time explaining it away.”
So communists can’t keep the lights on. Who knew?
Zohran Mamdani wants government-run grocery stores. Being a rich boy, he won’t be shopping in those barren stores.
Like Thomas Sowell said, “The offspring of privilege have dominated the leadership of Marxist movements from the days of Marx and Engels through Lenin, Mao, Castro, Ho Chi Minh, and their lesser counterparts around the world and down through history. The sheer reiteration of the "working class" theme in Marxism has drowned out this plain fact.”
The fact that Zohran Mamdani won the race for mayor in New York City, the city with the highest GDP in the country, should be shocking! How can this many people believe socialism can work for the first time in history? Obviously, they have no understanding of the history of socialism’s complete and utter failures.
So, Please Mess with the Zohran: https://lizlasorte.substack.com/p/please-mess-with-the-zohran?r=76q58