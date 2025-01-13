Has there ever been a more aptly named platform than TikTok?

When this all began—April 24, 2024, the day President Joe Biden signed a law ordering the Chinese company ByteDance to either sell or shut down its addictive social media app TikTok—there were 270 days to do a deal before the January 19, 2025 deadline. Plenty of time, right?

Today, with five days until that deadline, there’s been zero movement toward a deal, as TikTok chose to spend these past months litigating, with ByteDance insisting it could never let go of TikTok’s proprietary algorithm. But during an oral argument on Friday, the Supreme Court—TikTok’s last hope—signaled it will likely reject the company’s claim that the government’s effort to force a sale violates freedom of speech. If the Court issues its ruling on Friday, January 17, as expected, the deadline will be just two days away.

See what I mean? Ticktock. Ticktock.