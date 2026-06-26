Could 2026 Finally Close the Case?

On the night of March 1, 1932, a ransom note was left on a nursery windowsill. Nobody saw who wrote it, licked the seal, and placed it there. The envelope has never been tested for DNA. Scientists say they could now easily extract forensic evidence that might provide answers. Kurt Perhach is trying to make that happen—and the state of New Jersey is figh…
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