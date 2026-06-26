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The Lindbergh Conspiracies
Could 2026 Finally Close the Case?
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Could 2026 Finally Close the Case?
Joe Nocera
31M
Ninety years after the Lindbergh baby was kidnapped, one lawyer is trying to force New Jersey to unlock the evidence that could finally tell us who really did it.
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On the night of March 1, 1932, a ransom note was left on a nursery windowsill. Nobody saw who wrote it, licked the seal, and placed it there. The envelope has never been tested for DNA. Scientists say they could now easily extract forensic evidence that might provide answers. Kurt Perhach is trying to make that happen—and the state of New Jersey is figh…

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Joe Nocera
Joe Nocera is a senior editor and writer at The Free Press. During his long career in journalism, he has been a columnist at The New York Times, Bloomberg, Esquire, and GQ, the editorial director of Fortune, and a writer at Newsweek, Texas Monthly and The Washington Monthly. He was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2007.
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Crime
Bonus Podcast Episode
True Crime

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