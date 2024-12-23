After the suspected assassin of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was revealed as Luigi Mangione, a bright young man from a well-to-do family, thousands of pundits rushed to tell us why he did it. I, however, held back. Because, unlike them, I’d actually met Mangione, and I knew all was not what it seemed.

For days after the revelation, my phone buzzed incessantly from journalists asking me for comment. I found it hard to say anything coherent, because my mind was a storm, constantly replaying memories of my interactions with the suspect, trying to find meaning in even our most banal exchanges.

In the days since, I’ve developed some detachment from the situation, and now I feel clearheaded enough to offer my full opinion. Here it is.