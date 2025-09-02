The Free Press
Conversations with Coleman: Three Hostages Families Disagree on How to Get Their Loved Ones Home
Coleman Hughes sits down with three hostage families: Talik Gvili, the mother of Ran Gvili; Tzvika Mor, the father of Eitan Mor; and Dalia Cusnir, the sister-in-law of brothers Iair and Eitan Hom.
Everyone wants the war in Gaza to end. The reason the war is not over is because about 50 people are still being held hostage by Hamas.

Twenty of them are alive, but on the brink of death. About 30 of them have already been killed, and their bodies remain in Hamas captivity.

There are differing opinions on the best way to bring them home: continue the ground war in Gaza, or take the partial deal put forward by Qatar and Egypt—which includes a 60-day ceasefire and the release of 10 living hostages and 18 bodies in exchange for hundreds of security prisoners.

This war is one where everyone has an opinion. But in my view, no opinion matters more than those of the families whose loved ones, including their children, are living in Hamas terror tunnels. These families are in a collective debate about the best way to bring their loved ones home.

So I want to play a really special episode from Conversations with Coleman that illuminates these differences, and showcases arguably the largest debate in Israeli society today.

Coleman Hughes sat down with three hostage families: Tzvika Mor, the father of Eitan Mor, a 23-year-old security guard at the Nova Music Festival taken by Hamas; Talik Gvili, the mother of Ran Gvili, who on October 7 leaped into action and fought Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Alumim; and Dalia Cusnir, the sister-in-law of brothers Iair and Eitan Horn. Iair Horn was released, and Eitan Horn remains in Hamas custody.

Today, their families tell their stories and explain what they think is the best way to bring their family members home.

Michael Kessler
1m

Thank you, Bari and Coleman and everyone else at the FP for not forgetting about the hostages.

Barrett Burka MD
25m

Let me say again, Israel has been & will always be between a rock & a hard place. Nine hundred young Israeli soldiers, a citizen army, have died inorder to free living hostages along with an equal number of cadavers. It's illogical unless your values place life over death & the sanctity of burying the dead is of paramount importance. The Palestinian Beasts understand this & cruelly use this to their advantage. Any other country including the U.S. if attacked on Oct. 7th the way Israel was attacked would have wiped Gaza & Iran off the face of the earth. Here's a bit of history. The allies bombed Tokyo, Hiroshima, Nagasaki. Dresden, Berlin, Hamburg, Koln to such devastation that hundreds of thousands of "civilians" were killed. Of course following those raids America provided the survivors with food trucks, air lifts & medical care. It was the humanistic thing to do, right? So what's the difference? It's all about the Jews. Maybe & it's a questionable maybe if the Palestinians can be taught to value life & respect others, then perhaps there would be the opportunity for peace but don't hold your breath.

