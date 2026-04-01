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Confessions of a Former Scientologist
Maya Sulkin
1HR 47M
Born into Scientology, Claire Headley spent decades rising to its highest ranks—until she realized everything she had been taught was wrong. This is how she changed her mind.
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Most people have heard of Scientology, but have a limited understanding of what it really is. To many, it just seems wacky–associated with Tom Cruise jumping on a couch, and science fiction books staged as religious texts. But in preparing for my conversation with Claire Headley, who was born into Scientology and rose to a high-ranking position under le…

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Maya Sulkin
Maya Sulkin is a reporter and host for The Free Press, covering politics, technology, education, Gen Z, and culture. Before that, she served as the company's Chief of Staff.
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Cult
Confessions
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