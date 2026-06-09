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Confessions of a Former Jihadist
Maya Sulkin
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Mubin Shaikh grew up in Toronto, in a devout Muslim family, caught between two worlds he couldn’t reconcile. By day, he was a public school kid with non-Muslim friends, playing sports and going to parties. At night, he sat in Quran class, where he was beaten with a stick for mispronouncing Arabic words. The identity crisis that built slowly through his …

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Maya Sulkin
Maya Sulkin is a reporter for The Free Press, and host of Confessions. Her reporting focuses on the ideological capture of university campuses and why young people are drawn to radical movements. She also writes about Gen Z, technology, and how AI will shape her generation. She previously served as the company’s Chief of Staff—a job she landed by sending a cold email to Bari Weiss from her dorm room at Columbia University.
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Internet
Terrorism
Confessions

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