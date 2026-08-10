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Confessions of a Former DSA Organizer
Maya Sulkin
35M
Jake Altman spent nearly a decade inside the DSA. He explains the radical shift that drove him out and what its growing influence could mean for the future of the Democratic Party.
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When Jake Altman joined the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) in 2013, it was, in his telling, a coalition of middle-aged social democrats. By the time he left in 2022, the DSA had transformed into a revolutionary organization. Now, it wields tremendous power in Democratic politics.

Part of that shift has to do with changing demographics. In 1991, t…

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Maya Sulkin
Maya Sulkin is a reporter for The Free Press, and host of Confessions. Her reporting focuses on the ideological capture of university campuses and why young people are drawn to radical movements. She also writes about Gen Z, technology, and how AI will shape her generation. She previously served as the company’s Chief of Staff—a job she landed by sending a cold email to Bari Weiss from her dorm room at Columbia University.
Tags:
Socialism
Democrats
Economics

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