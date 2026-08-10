Confessions of a Former DSA Organizer

When Jake Altman joined the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) in 2013, it was, in his telling, a coalition of middle-aged social democrats. By the time he left in 2022, the DSA had transformed into a revolutionary organization. Now, it wields tremendous power in Democratic politics.
Part of that shift has to do with changing demographics. In 1991, t…
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