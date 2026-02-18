The Free Press
Looking For Love? Free Press Cupid Is Back!
Confessions of a Former Climate Activist
Maya Sulkin
36M
A former climate influencer explains why she left the movement she once helped amplify, and why she now believes it’s harming young people.
Before I met my colleague Lucy Biggers, she was an activist fighting to ban plastic straws and posing with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Greta Thunberg. In today’s episode of Confessions, Lucy tells us about how she became an activist who built a huge following making videos about the dangers of climate change.

In her time in the movement, Lucy protested …

Maya Sulkin
Maya Sulkin is a reporter and host for The Free Press, covering politics, technology, education, Gen Z, and culture. Before that, she served as the company's Chief of Staff.
Climate
Philosophy
Science

For Free People.
