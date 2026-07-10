On Thursday morning, online “looksmaxxing” megastar Clavicular shocked his audience by revealing that yes, he was indeed in Israel, after days of speculation about whether he was traveling to the Holy Land.

“SELL OUT,” one commenter wrote on Clavicular’s Kick livestream chat.

Within minutes, dozens of other messages appeared disparaging his trip to Israel: “fuck israel,” “KISS THE WALL GOY,” and “Shabbat shalom nigga.” His “manosphere” peers, including Adin Ross, Myron Gaines, and Sneako—many of whom have made names for themselves with anti-Israel and antisemitic content— questioned Clavicular’s integrity and whether he’d been captured by shadowy figures in Israel in the lead-up to his trip.

“Clavicular bruh, what happened to you?” Sneako asked during his Wednesday livestream, after an AI-generated photo of Clavicular kissing the Western Wall surfaced on X. “Free Clav.”

Their surprise seems warranted given that fewer than six months ago Clavicular, the 20-year-old looksmaxxing figurehead, made international headlines for partying to “Heil Hitler”—a widely banned Kanye West song that samples audio of an Adolf Hitler speech—alongside pals like far-right streamer Nick Fuentes. Looksmaxxing, a male-dominated subculture obsessed with improving one’s physical appearance by any means necessary, has traditionally been covered as a right-wing phenomenon that originated on incel message boards. But Clavicular told me that he’s “not a political guy.”