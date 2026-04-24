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Claudia Oshry Gets Real: Internet Fame, Blake Lively, GLP-1s & More
Suzy Weiss
54M
A candid look at the new world of online fame and scrutiny, plus a rundown of the week’s most important pop culture conversations.

On this week’s episode of Second Thought, Suzy Weiss sits down with comedian, media mogul, and professional pop culture savant Claudia Oshry for a conversation about what it actually takes to survive, and even thrive, online.

As host of one of the internet’s most popular pop culture podcasts—The Toast, which she hosts with her sister Jackie—Claudia talks…

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Suzy Weiss
Suzy Weiss is a co-founder and reporter for The Free Press. Before that, she worked as a features reporter at the New York Post. There, she covered the internet, culture, dating, dieting, technology, and Gen Z. Her work has also appeared in Tablet, the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, among others.
Tags:
Reality TV
Music
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