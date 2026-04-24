Claudia Oshry Gets Real: Internet Fame, Blake Lively, GLP-1s & More

On this week’s episode of Second Thought, Suzy Weiss sits down with comedian, media mogul, and professional pop culture savant Claudia Oshry for a conversation about what it actually takes to survive, and even thrive, online.
As host of one of the internet’s most popular pop culture podcasts—The Toast, which she hosts with her sister Jackie—Claudia talks…
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