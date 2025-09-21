It has been a harrowing year for Christians in Nigeria.

On June 13 in Yelwata, Nigeria, an Islamist militia murdered over 200 Christians in a brutal rampage before setting their homes on fire—leaving many bodies burned beyond recognition. Just before Easter, militants slaughtered 170 in the counties of Ukum and Logo.

Since 2009, Islamist extremists in northern Nigeria have destroyed more than 18,000 churches and killed over 50,000 Christians nationwide, according to a 2023 report by the Nigeria-based International Society for Civil Liberties and Rule of Law. And another 5 million Christians have been displaced within the country. In 2025 so far, over 7,000 Nigerian Christians have been killed.