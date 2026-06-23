The Free Press
See Inside Our First Supper Club
ForumNewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Tags:
United Kingdom
Europe
Make a comment
Comments
8
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Doc's avatar
Doc
2m

Sometimes, stories write themselves.

Alligator Alcatraz. Where the Brits went wrong.

In fact, some of Britain’s leaders need to spend some time in Florida’s famous prison.

As to AA, CRIME = TIME. Everyone knows how unbearably hot it is in Florida (I have a home there). So, if you commit a crime in Florida or commit a crime where you may end up in Florida prisons, you can bet your bottom dollar, AA may be in your future. Sad to see AA go. Those who weep over these criminals should seek out the victims of their crimes. Ask victims how uncomfortable their life has become. And, btw, illegal is still ILLEGAL.

NOW, as to BRITAIN: WOKE does not work. OPEN BORDERS do not work. Brexit DID NOT WORK. And SOCIALISM DOES NOT WORK. How much more do you need to know? Prioritizing one color over another, no matter the color, will CAUSE CONFLICT. As will cultural relativism and NON-ASSIMILATION. This is true especially, when it comes to sexual crimes wherein they are ACCEPTED PRACTICE IN ONE CULTURE AND NOT IN ANOTHER. The human body for some degenerate men and their culture, is a means of exchange, a symbol of submission, a symbol of power “over.” Get them into degenerate collectives and you have a real problem on your hands, especially when you prioritize that group OVER THE BRITISH PEOPLE. A child could write this story.

Reply
Share
Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
4m

Iranian Moolah. Is Iran now ( or very soon) bringing in billions from oil sales? Is Qatar about to send over 12billion of frozen cash. Was Iran supposed to perform first ( either the VP said it or he didn't; there seems to be a lot of confusion). Should we get clear answers. Maybe the answer is we get lower oil prices and it helps the midterms. That might be the best play at this time because politics does matter. My questions here are simply asking for truthful statements or must truth also be sacrificed for politics? Then again, maybe some of the cash will reimburse Persian families for the costs they incurred to bury the 45000 slaughtered.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersForumShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice