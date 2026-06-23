It’s Tuesday, June 23. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Kara Kennedy on why you need to stop shaming 40-something pregnant women, an Iranian singer gets lashed for not wearing her hijab, and more.

But first: Is Britain ungovernable?

Yesterday, UK prime minister Keir Starmer announced his plans to step down, less than two years after moving into No. 10 Downing Street. Starmer becomes the sixth prime minister to resign in the past 10 years. If the country cannot maintain stable political leadership, it raises the question: Is Britain ungovernable?

To make sense of this, we bring you two of our favorite Brits. Up first, Douglas Murray. In his column today, Douglas offers his diagnosis for where Starmer went wrong. The answer, he says, is all too familiar: a leader knowing what he was against, but not what he was for. Read Douglas’s column to understand not just the downfall of Britain’s PM, but what the country’s political leaders keep getting wrong.

Coincidentally, Starmer’s resignation came one day before the 10th anniversary of Brexit, the national referendum that severed Great Britain from the European Union—and triggered a decade of political turbulence. Today, Niall Ferguson marks that milestone by taking the long view—on Starmer’s departure, Britain’s divorce from the EU, and whether or not the country regrets it.

—The Editors

Masih Alinejad • International I Know What Iran Does to Women Who Sing A 29-year-old Iranian singer, Parastoo Ahmadi, is soon to receive 74 lashes by the Qom Provincial Criminal Court in Iran for singing without a hijab. Iranian American Masih Alinejad knows what it’s like to be targeted by the Iranian regime. Her crime was distributing anti-government pamphlets, and in her piece today she dissects Iran’s ban on women singing and asks: What will it take for the men to stop taking the stage in solidarity? Read story

Kara Kennedy • Parenting Anne Hathaway Is Pregnant at 43—and the Internet Is Out for Blood Birth rates are falling across the West, with governments racing to find a solution. But some who decry low birth rates, especially conservatives, shame women over 40 years old for having children. You can’t have it both ways, Kara Kennedy writes. The shame of an older pregnancy needs to go if society is going to make it out of the fertility crisis. Read story

Sally Satel • Health and Self-Improvement Don’t Freak Out About Fruit-Flavored Vapes The FDA recently expanded access to flavored vapes, prompting pushback from critics who worry they will fall into the hands of addiction-prone teens. Not so fast, write Sally Satel and Arielle Selya. In fact, as flavors such as mango and piña colada have entered the market, teen vaping has declined, while older, ex-smokers have instead jumped onto the fruity trend. Read story

Aaron MacLean • School of War From Teenage Soldier to Commander in Ukraine, with Mamuka Mamulashvili For the latest episode of “School of War,” Aaron MacLean sat down with Mamuka Mamulashvili, a Georgian Legion Commander in Ukraine who became a soldier at the age of 14 during the 2008 Russian invasion of Georgia. Mamulashvili talks about the mental toll of experiencing war at such a young age, and what a lifetime of fighting Russians teaches you about how they operate. Watch now

MORE FROM THE FREE PRESS

THE NEWS

Vice President J.D. Vance said Monday that Iran would permit nuclear inspectors to return. (Fabrice Coffrini/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

Vice President J.D. Vance said Monday that Iran would permit nuclear inspectors to return following what he described as a “very, very good” first day of U.S.-Iran talks in Switzerland. Iran’s foreign ministry, however, denied this and said it has made “no new commitments” regarding inspections.

Andy Burnham, the former mayor of Manchester and fellow member of the Labour Party, is the presumptive pick for the next prime minister after Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday. Burnham won his election to the House of Commons just last week for Makerfield, Greater Manchester. The precinct voted heavily for the 2016 “Brexit” referendum.

Alan Greenspan, famed economist and chairman of the Federal Reserve for five terms, died Monday at the age of 100. Greenspan’s nearly 20-year term as chairman spanned four presidencies—from Reagan in 1987 to Bush in 2006.

Alligator Alcatraz, Florida’s large migrant detention center nestled in the Everglades, will soon be demobilized, CBS News reported Monday. The facility, which was opened last July and cost an estimated $1.2 billion, was heralded by Florida governor Ron DeSantis and President Trump as a model for other detention centers across the country.

A federal judge tossed out federal grand jury subpoenas for Minnesota governor Tim Walz and several of his allies, calling it “blatantly unlawful.” U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz said there was “no doubt” that the subpoenas were issued to damage Walz. The ruling was dated June 17, but was unsealed on Monday. Schlitz is a George W. Bush appointee.

On Monday the Treasury Department dropped sanctions on the sale of Iranian oil, allowing for an estimated $10 billion of revenue to flow into the country while nuclear negotiations with Iranian officials continue. The temporary waiver lasts through August 21.