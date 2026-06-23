It’s Tuesday, June 23. This is The Front Page, your daily window into the world of The Free Press—and our take on the world at large. Today: Kara Kennedy on why you need to stop shaming 40-something pregnant women, an Iranian singer gets lashed for not wearing her hijab, and more.
But first: Is Britain ungovernable?
Yesterday, UK prime minister Keir Starmer announced his plans to step down, less than two years after moving into No. 10 Downing Street. Starmer becomes the sixth prime minister to resign in the past 10 years. If the country cannot maintain stable political leadership, it raises the question: Is Britain ungovernable?
To make sense of this, we bring you two of our favorite Brits. Up first, Douglas Murray. In his column today, Douglas offers his diagnosis for where Starmer went wrong. The answer, he says, is all too familiar: a leader knowing what he was against, but not what he was for. Read Douglas’s column to understand not just the downfall of Britain’s PM, but what the country’s political leaders keep getting wrong.
Coincidentally, Starmer’s resignation came one day before the 10th anniversary of Brexit, the national referendum that severed Great Britain from the European Union—and triggered a decade of political turbulence. Today, Niall Ferguson marks that milestone by taking the long view—on Starmer’s departure, Britain’s divorce from the EU, and whether or not the country regrets it.
—The Editors
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THE NEWS
Vice President J.D. Vance said Monday that Iran would permit nuclear inspectors to return following what he described as a “very, very good” first day of U.S.-Iran talks in Switzerland. Iran’s foreign ministry, however, denied this and said it has made “no new commitments” regarding inspections.
Andy Burnham, the former mayor of Manchester and fellow member of the Labour Party, is the presumptive pick for the next prime minister after Keir Starmer announced his resignation on Monday. Burnham won his election to the House of Commons just last week for Makerfield, Greater Manchester. The precinct voted heavily for the 2016 “Brexit” referendum.
Alan Greenspan, famed economist and chairman of the Federal Reserve for five terms, died Monday at the age of 100. Greenspan’s nearly 20-year term as chairman spanned four presidencies—from Reagan in 1987 to Bush in 2006.
Alligator Alcatraz, Florida’s large migrant detention center nestled in the Everglades, will soon be demobilized, CBS News reported Monday. The facility, which was opened last July and cost an estimated $1.2 billion, was heralded by Florida governor Ron DeSantis and President Trump as a model for other detention centers across the country.
A federal judge tossed out federal grand jury subpoenas for Minnesota governor Tim Walz and several of his allies, calling it “blatantly unlawful.” U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz said there was “no doubt” that the subpoenas were issued to damage Walz. The ruling was dated June 17, but was unsealed on Monday. Schlitz is a George W. Bush appointee.
On Monday the Treasury Department dropped sanctions on the sale of Iranian oil, allowing for an estimated $10 billion of revenue to flow into the country while nuclear negotiations with Iranian officials continue. The temporary waiver lasts through August 21.
Argentina’s Lionel Messi’s two goals against Austria in a Monday World Cup match made the superstar the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history. Messi, 38, scored his 18th goal after scoring three last week against Algeria. Messi has scored all of Argentina’s five goals during the 2026 World Cup so far.
Sometimes, stories write themselves.
Alligator Alcatraz. Where the Brits went wrong.
In fact, some of Britain’s leaders need to spend some time in Florida’s famous prison.
As to AA, CRIME = TIME. Everyone knows how unbearably hot it is in Florida (I have a home there). So, if you commit a crime in Florida or commit a crime where you may end up in Florida prisons, you can bet your bottom dollar, AA may be in your future. Sad to see AA go. Those who weep over these criminals should seek out the victims of their crimes. Ask victims how uncomfortable their life has become. And, btw, illegal is still ILLEGAL.
NOW, as to BRITAIN: WOKE does not work. OPEN BORDERS do not work. Brexit DID NOT WORK. And SOCIALISM DOES NOT WORK. How much more do you need to know? Prioritizing one color over another, no matter the color, will CAUSE CONFLICT. As will cultural relativism and NON-ASSIMILATION. This is true especially, when it comes to sexual crimes wherein they are ACCEPTED PRACTICE IN ONE CULTURE AND NOT IN ANOTHER. The human body for some degenerate men and their culture, is a means of exchange, a symbol of submission, a symbol of power “over.” Get them into degenerate collectives and you have a real problem on your hands, especially when you prioritize that group OVER THE BRITISH PEOPLE. A child could write this story.
Iranian Moolah. Is Iran now ( or very soon) bringing in billions from oil sales? Is Qatar about to send over 12billion of frozen cash. Was Iran supposed to perform first ( either the VP said it or he didn't; there seems to be a lot of confusion). Should we get clear answers. Maybe the answer is we get lower oil prices and it helps the midterms. That might be the best play at this time because politics does matter. My questions here are simply asking for truthful statements or must truth also be sacrificed for politics? Then again, maybe some of the cash will reimburse Persian families for the costs they incurred to bury the 45000 slaughtered.