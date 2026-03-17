Can Trump Beat China by Winning in Iran? with Zineb Riboua

Zineb Riboua, research fellow with Hudson Institute’s Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East, joins Aaron MacLean on School of War to talk about the ongoing U.S.-Israel war with Iran, focusing on China’s interests and involvement. How dependent is China on the region’s energy resources? How does China project power in the Middle East and in Af…
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