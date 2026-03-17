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Can Trump Beat China by Winning in Iran? with Zineb Riboua
Aaron MacLean
41M
The specialist on China’s role in the Middle East joins Aaron MacLean to break down how Beijing is navigating the war in Iran, from energy dependence to global power projection.
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Zineb Riboua, research fellow with Hudson Institute’s Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East, joins Aaron MacLean on School of War to talk about the ongoing U.S.-Israel war with Iran, focusing on China’s interests and involvement. How dependent is China on the region’s energy resources? How does China project power in the Middle East and in Af…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
Foreign Policy
Iran
China

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