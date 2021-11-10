Nov 10, 2021 • 1HR 17M

Can Andrew Yang Fix Our Two-Party Dumpster Fire?

 
Bari Weiss
First, Andrew Yang ran for President, and he could barely get mainstream media’s attention. Then, he ran for Mayor of New York City, and suddenly, his every move was being scrutinized. 


Following those two failed campaigns Andrew announced that he was leaving the Democratic Party altogether and announced the formation of a new third party, Forward, this past October. Today, a conversation on how, and why, Yang plans to take on the two-party system, and what last week’s elections tell us about the political temperature of the country. Plus, universal basic income, Dave Chapelle, open primary voting, establishment politics, The New York Times, the left wing of the Democrats, cryptocurrency, and Confederate statues. 

  

Andrew’s new book is called, “Forward: Notes on the Future of Our Democracy.”

