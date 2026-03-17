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DEBATE: Do We Need God?
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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
4m

Iran pushing back against this conflict that no American ever wanted is actually a good thing: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-us-is-losing-the-iran-conflict

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757sean's avatar
757sean
19m

The Cuban power grid story is a dark illustration of the further (final, hopefully!) collapse of the weak parallel international communist economy started under under the Soviet Union. None of the former countries in Eastern Europe is in as dire straits.

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