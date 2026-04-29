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Caitlin Flanagan
Caitlin Flanagan is a columnist at The Free Press and the author of several books, including Girl Land and To Hell with All That: Loving and Loathing Our Inner Housewife.
Tags:
Donald Trump
Ireland
California
History
Media
Political Violence
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IRG "U Can't" C Me's avatar
IRG "U Can't" C Me
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Revolutionary Goal: The Panthers, inspired by Marxists and anticolonial movements, saw themselves as the "vanguard" of a revolution designed to end economic and racial exploitation.

Ten-Point Program: Their core document demanded full employment, decent housing, education, and an end to police brutality.

Armed Self-Defense: They advocated for armed resistance to defend against police violence, a practice that drew intense FBI scrutiny and resulted in violent clashes.

Community Programs: While advocating for change, they also ran "Survival Programs," such as free breakfast for children, providing social services often lacking in their communities.

Ideological Shift: They rejected the integrationist goals of the mainstream civil rights movement, focusing instead on black liberation and self-determination.

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MARY JANE LELAND's avatar
MARY JANE LELAND
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Welcome! You’ve picked a great publication to be part of!

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