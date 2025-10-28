The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has long been criticized for its alleged links to terrorist groups, including Hamas. Last week, it was easy to see why.

Khalid Turaani, the Ohio director of CAIR, which calls itself the largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization in the United States, attended the same online event with Majed al-Zeer. Last year, al-Zeer was described by the Treasury Department as “the senior Hamas representative in Germany” and “one of the senior Hamas members in Europe” who “has played a central role in the terrorist group’s European fundraising.”

The event last Wednesday was held in Arabic, hosted by the Beirut-based Al-Zaytouna Center, and titled “Palestinians Abroad and Regional and International Strategic Transformations in the Light of Al-Aqsa Flood.” Al-Aqsa Flood is the terrorist group’s name for its gruesome attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.