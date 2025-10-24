Chris Christie: Bruce Springsteen Has Done It Again
‘Deliver Me from Nowhere,’ the Boss’s biopic, is like his best work: By being unexpected, it makes you really feel things.
Upgrade to Listen
14
I want to start with a few disclaimers. I was born and raised in New Jersey. I saw my first Bruce Springsteen show on December 11, 1975, at Seton Hall University. I have been to another 170 shows in the 50 years since that night. I am not objective about Bruce. But just because I am biased doesn’t mean I am wrong.
Which brings us to the latest chapter in the career of Bruce Springsteen—the theatrical release of the new movie Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere on October 24. Bruce himself was on set almost every day. He spent a lot of time advising Jeremy Allen White, who was cast to bring his younger self to life.
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In