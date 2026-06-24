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Jonathan Horn
Jonathan Horn is an author and former White House presidential speechwriter whose books include The Man Who Would Not Be Washington, Washington's End, and most recently The Fate of the Generals: MacArthur, Wainwright, and the Epic Battle for the Philippines.
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America at 250
George Washington
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