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Breaking History
The Slow Death of Journalism, with Matt Taibbi
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The Slow Death of Journalism, with Matt Taibbi
Eli Lake
49M
Matt Taibbi and Eli Lake revisit the Twitter Files, the Hunter Biden laptop story, and the slow unraveling of trust in the American press.
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When Alex Jones was removed from every major platform in a single coordinated sweep in 2018, most of the press cheered and moved on. Matt Taibbi didn’t. He wanted to know who made the call, how it was coordinated, and what it meant for everyone who wasn’t Alex Jones. That curiosity eventually led him to the Twitter Files and a yearslong investigation in…

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Eli Lake
Eli Lake is the host of Breaking History, a new history podcast from The Free Press. A veteran journalist with expertise in foreign affairs and national security, Eli has reported for Bloomberg, The Daily Beast, and Newsweek. With Breaking History, he brings his sharp analysis and storytelling skills to uncover the connections between today’s events and pivotal moments in the past.
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