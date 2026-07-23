The Slow Death of Journalism, with Matt Taibbi

When Alex Jones was removed from every major platform in a single coordinated sweep in 2018, most of the press cheered and moved on. Matt Taibbi didn’t. He wanted to know who made the call, how it was coordinated, and what it meant for everyone who wasn’t Alex Jones. That curiosity eventually led him to the Twitter Files and a yearslong investigation in…
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