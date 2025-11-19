The Free Press
The Free Press
Breaking History
BONUS: Why the Ramones, Tom Paine, and Steve Jobs Are All Punk
BONUS: Why the Ramones, Tom Paine, and Steve Jobs Are All Punk
Eli Lake
21M
The editor at large at ‘Reason’ takes listeners through the cultural and political moments that birthed the punk aesthetic.
This week, we’re dropping a bonus episode of Breaking History—a follow-up to last week’s installment about how I see Socrates as the first punk rocker. What follows is an excerpt from my conversation with Reason’s editor-at-large and resident punk obsessive Nick Gillespie, who dives even deeper into the idea. Punk isn’t just a genre or a fashion or the sound of three chords played very, very fast. It’s an instinct—one that’s been shaping America long before CBGB reeked of cigarette smoke and cheap beer.

Together, we trace that instinct across centuries: from the political pamphlets of Thomas Paine to the free-speech battles at Berkeley, from Bob Dylan going electric to Steve Jobs designing a computer that flipped the world upside down. Punk, in other words, didn’t die when the Lower East Side cleaned up. It mutated. It went corporate. It went digital. And it never stopped being a thorn in the side of power.

If you want to listen to more exclusive Breaking History, be sure to subscribe to The Free Press at TheFP.com.

Breaking History Punk Essentials Playlist

Eli Lake
Eli Lake is the host of Breaking History, a new history podcast from The Free Press. A veteran journalist with expertise in foreign affairs and national security, Eli has reported for Bloomberg, The Daily Beast, and Newsweek. With Breaking History, he brings his sharp analysis and storytelling skills to uncover the connections between today’s events and pivotal moments in the past.
For Free People.
