Bill Gates Has Finally Admitted That Climate Doomerism Is a Mistake
Lucy Biggers
2M
The billionaire who helped normalize climate panic now concedes what ‘deniers’ said all along: We can adapt, and the obsession with carbon has come at a real human cost.

For years, climate realists like Steve Koonin, Michael Shellenberger, Roger Pielke Jr., and others argued that climate change is real but not an existential threat—and that the obsessive focus on carbon distracted us from real problems such as poverty and disease. They were censored, mocked, and pushed out of institutions. Now, Bill Gates is finally saying the same thing: Humans can adapt, and we should prioritize improving lives over emissions metrics. That shift is welcome, but overdue—and it comes after decades of fearmongering that harmed young people, stalled development, and punished dissenting scientists.

Lucy Biggers
Former Climate Influencer, Social media editor @TheFreePress
Climate
Ideas

