Sometimes a picture debunks a thousand words. So it is with the photographs of Bill Clinton included in the tranche of Jeffrey Epstein files that the Justice Department released Friday. The former president had minimized his relationship with the disgraced financier, but the snapshots tell a different story.

Among the photos the FBI collected in its investigation into Epstein are several of Clinton looking chummy with him, steeped in the high life. One shows Epstein and Clinton beaming in exotic Indonesian silk batik shirts. There is a photo of Clinton on what appears to be Epstein’s private jet with a blond woman sitting on the arm of his chair. In one photo, Clinton poses with Michael Jackson. In another he is dining with Mick Jagger. Then there is one with him reaching for the shoulders of actor Kevin Spacey, flanked by Secret Service officers. Most damning is a photo of Clinton in a hot tub with a woman whose face is blacked out to protect her privacy. The New York Post featured that one on the cover of its Saturday edition under the headline: “Tubba Bubba.”

None of these photos show that Clinton engaged in sex with underage girls provided to him by Epstein or Epstein’s longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, as some have speculated about Clinton. But they do puncture Clinton’s own prior explanations about his relationship with Epstein.