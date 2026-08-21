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Joel Rubin
Joel Rubin is a former deputy assistant secretary of state, was the Bernie Sanders 2020 campaign’s Jewish outreach director, and is the author of the new book Saving Democratic Foreign Policy. He can be found on Substack at The Briefing Book.
Tags:
Congress
Judaism
Israel
Progressives
Bernie Sanders
Socialism
Democrats
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