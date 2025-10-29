Beautiful Losers: Mamdani and the End of Socialism’s Losing Streak

For 124 years, the American socialist movement has been defined by defeat. From Eugene Debs’ doomed presidential runs to Michael Harrington’s quiet organizing, it’s been a story of almosts: almost mainstream, almost powerful, almost relevant. Until now. In this episode, we look at how Zohran Mamdani’s likely mayoral victory marks the first real crack in America’s century-long resistance to socialism—and why its impact will reach far beyond New York City.
Make a comment
If American society and capitalism provide upward mobility for the poor among us then we have nothing to worry about from socialism. However if the poor working class feel that America no longer offers upward mobility, then the socialist will be ascending.