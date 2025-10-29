The Free Press
Beautiful Losers: Mamdani and the End of Socialism’s Losing Streak
Beautiful Losers: Mamdani and the End of Socialism’s Losing Streak
Eli Lake
How a movement once exiled to the margins found its way back into power, and what Mamdani’s likely victory means for the American left.
For 124 years, the American socialist movement has been defined by defeat. From Eugene Debs’ doomed presidential runs to Michael Harrington’s quiet organizing, it’s been a story of almosts: almost mainstream, almost powerful, almost relevant. Until now. In this episode, we look at how Zohran Mamdani’s likely mayoral victory marks the first real crack in America’s century-long resistance to socialism—and why its impact will reach far beyond New York City.

Scott Haskell's avatar
Scott Haskell
14m

If American society and capitalism provide upward mobility for the poor among us then we have nothing to worry about from socialism. However if the poor working class feel that America no longer offers upward mobility, then the socialist will be ascending.

Eli Lake
Eli Lake is the host of Breaking History, a new history podcast from The Free Press. A veteran journalist with expertise in foreign affairs and national security, Eli has reported for Bloomberg, The Daily Beast, and Newsweek. With Breaking History, he brings his sharp analysis and storytelling skills to uncover the connections between today’s events and pivotal moments in the past.
Zohran Mamdani
Progressives
Socialism
Democrats
