Bari Weiss is the founder and editor of The Free Press and host of the podcast Honestly. From 2017 to 2020 Weiss was an opinion writer and editor at The New York Times. Before that, she was an op-ed and book review editor at The Wall Street Journal and a senior editor at Tablet magazine.
Bari's Picks of the Week
Moe Strausberg
3m

I am a 77 year old autistic citizen in Quebec Canada in a township where The Devil met Daniel Webster and Robert Stanley Weir wrote Oh Canada. I waS BORN IN 1948 WHERE THE fRENCH sPEAKING CONSERVATIVE cATHOLIC GOVERNMENT HAD US LIVING UNDER LAWS THAT ARE BASED ON ANCIENT SUPERSTITION AND MYTH AND THE QUEBEC ACT OF 1773 THAT GAVE fRENCH SPEAKING ROMAN CATHOLICS THE SAME RIGHTS AS ENGLISH non -conforming PROTESTANTS AND ANGLICANS. They put padlocks on my father's Jewish Public Library and on the houses of Jehovah Witnesses for their non-belief in the word religion in the Dictionary used to write your pre-historic constitution. I am high functioning autism spectrum disorder. Some say too high functioning almost mystical

https://johnsonsdictionaryonline.com/views/search.php?term=religion

I know European , Jewish and American history. I am uneducated and unpapered. I failed grades one and two with a PhD Vocabulary and a genius level understanding of Abstract Mathematics (logic). I have incredible skills and equally incredible handicaps. I remember Irving Layton. I was sixteen when he came to our school. I was a D student in a culture devoted to over achievement.

Voltaire said "Perception is reality." I understand wanting to live in your own reality.

If I attended the same High School as Leonard Cohen I would direct my audience to Westmount High School. It is the pride and joy of my Montreal. It looks like the world should look.

Kristi Noem came to our library . She told us we would be assimilated.

https://qcna.qc.ca/haskell-library-responds-to-kristi-noems-51st-state-remark/

My wife and I live in Canada because I couldn't deal with being a second class American. If Irving Layton came back to life his universe would be upside down.Quebec has Bill21 as its line in the sand. There is an impenetrable wall between church and state. If the Supreme Court of Canada strikes it down it will end the Canadian experiment.

I know America, I worked there, I volunteered for the wobblies in Chicago and could have been deported and I lived in the New Rome and they thought I was just another Canadian like Captain Kirk while I am more Vulcan than human and I am 100% homo sapiens sapiens which is more than a boast it is an shark jumping oxymoron.

In Quebec healthcare, education and welfare are human rights not privileges of the privileged.

In 1789 liberal was just about the best thing any conservative could be.

https://johnsonsdictionaryonline.com/views/search.php?term=liberal

https://johnsonsdictionaryonline.com/views/search.php?term=conservative

I recommend Irving's Waiting for the Messiah.

https://www.amazon.ca/Waiting-Messiah-Irving-Layton-ebook/dp/B007QPHJ60

Dietrich Hoecht's avatar
Dietrich Hoecht
17m

on the socialist democratic party. They are communists in a different cloak. Back during the Black Lives Matter heydays I heard Bernie has 90,000 avid young followers, which are devoted socialist democrats. I had no concept of this. So I found them on Wikipedia. There was a near representation of the Communist movement. Red flag with a hammer symbol. The motto was People of the World unite! Substituted People for Proletarians. Later they changed a bit, with the red flag showing a rose and clasped hands. And the belief system replicating the communist one, including that children needing to be educated by the state. So, eyes wide open! Bernie, Zoran and such, are out-of-the-closet communists. I despise them, having close-up experienced what they do to ordinary citizens as an absolute power.

