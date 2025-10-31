One meeting grabbed headlines this week—President Donald Trump’s sit-down with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The two appear to have covered everything from rare-earth minerals to soybeans, with Trump nudging down his tariffs in return for Beijing’s flexibility.
There’s much more on their summit below, including illuminating pieces on how China really sees the U.S., and trade concessions Trump couldn’t afford to make.
And that’s not all. We’ve published so many fantastic pieces this week that I’m excited to highlight, such as an essay from our America at 250 series by the Iranian dissident Masih Alinejad, as well as a story you need to read in advance of New York City’s mayoral election on Tuesday.
Let’s get to it . . .
Trump’s China Summit
Writing just before the Trump-Xi summit, former national security adviser Matt Pottinger warned that the stakes of this deal have never been higher. That’s in large part because he was in Beijing during Trump’s 2017 visit there, in which a leading Chinese official spelled out his vision of an enervated U.S. becoming “an agrarian commune beholden to Beijing.” He also spelled out why America cannot sell China the thing it wants more than anything: our advanced semiconductors. It’s a tremendous insider’s account of the real stakes behind Trump’s attempts to lower the temperature with China.
Speaking of, the possibility of China seizing or destroying U.S. semiconductor factories in Taiwan looms large these days, and that threat isn’t going away anytime soon.
If Beijing looks to take the island by force, and the U.S. can no longer produce the chips powering everything from our leading AI models to cutting-edge weapons, that’s a huge problem. Luckily, one Silicon Valley whiz kid says he has a solution—what our Sean Fischer calls “a novel production method that will enable chips to be made rapidly at scale—for dramatically less than the current cost.” Read Sean’s fantastic report.
Meanwhile, David Feith, who helped run China policy out of the State Department in Trump’s first term, and Chris McGuire, who served on the National Security Council under President Joe Biden, warn that the U.S. must view certain Chinese investments in this country with suspicion. Politicians might like the idea of Chinese auto factories opening up stateside and giving Americans jobs. But they warn such companies will still be beholden to Beijing, and that the factories and products they build in the U.S. will likely be the 21st-century equivalent of a Trojan horse.
One Iranian’s Woman’s Journey to Freedom
The Iranian-born journalist Masih Alinejad is hard to kill. Just ask the Iranian government, which has been trying to do just that since she arrived in America more than a decade ago. And just this week, two of her would-be assassins were sentenced to 25 years in prison for a murder-for-hire plot in 2022.
So how did Alinejad become such a threat to Tehran’s theocrats? Read her riveting piece on how she went from chanting “death to America” as a child to becoming a proud American herself.
The Group That Gave Us Mamdani
With Zohran Mamdani still leading in the polls ahead of Tuesday’s mayoral election, it’s worth taking a close look at the soil from which he sprung, namely the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). And this standout essay by Eli Lake does just that, exploring how a relatively moderate band of left-leaning folks became increasingly radical and authoritarian over time.
Now, with Mamdani, the DSA is on the verge of its biggest victory yet. But how did it become such a powerful force within the Democratic Party and American political life more broadly? Read Eli’s piece to find out. And while you’re at it, listen to his superb new episode of Breaking History on the subject.
That’s it from me. But to celebrate Halloween, we have plenty of spooky things in store for you this weekend, like Kat Rosenfield on the new Frankenstein movie, Liel Liebowitz on the enduring wisdom of Scooby Doo, and—perhaps most terrifyingly of all—Will Rahn’s attempt at Pilates.
See you next week.
I am a 77 year old autistic citizen in Quebec Canada in a township where The Devil met Daniel Webster and Robert Stanley Weir wrote Oh Canada. I waS BORN IN 1948 WHERE THE fRENCH sPEAKING CONSERVATIVE cATHOLIC GOVERNMENT HAD US LIVING UNDER LAWS THAT ARE BASED ON ANCIENT SUPERSTITION AND MYTH AND THE QUEBEC ACT OF 1773 THAT GAVE fRENCH SPEAKING ROMAN CATHOLICS THE SAME RIGHTS AS ENGLISH non -conforming PROTESTANTS AND ANGLICANS. They put padlocks on my father's Jewish Public Library and on the houses of Jehovah Witnesses for their non-belief in the word religion in the Dictionary used to write your pre-historic constitution. I am high functioning autism spectrum disorder. Some say too high functioning almost mystical
https://johnsonsdictionaryonline.com/views/search.php?term=religion
I know European , Jewish and American history. I am uneducated and unpapered. I failed grades one and two with a PhD Vocabulary and a genius level understanding of Abstract Mathematics (logic). I have incredible skills and equally incredible handicaps. I remember Irving Layton. I was sixteen when he came to our school. I was a D student in a culture devoted to over achievement.
Voltaire said "Perception is reality." I understand wanting to live in your own reality.
If I attended the same High School as Leonard Cohen I would direct my audience to Westmount High School. It is the pride and joy of my Montreal. It looks like the world should look.
Kristi Noem came to our library . She told us we would be assimilated.
https://qcna.qc.ca/haskell-library-responds-to-kristi-noems-51st-state-remark/
My wife and I live in Canada because I couldn't deal with being a second class American. If Irving Layton came back to life his universe would be upside down.Quebec has Bill21 as its line in the sand. There is an impenetrable wall between church and state. If the Supreme Court of Canada strikes it down it will end the Canadian experiment.
I know America, I worked there, I volunteered for the wobblies in Chicago and could have been deported and I lived in the New Rome and they thought I was just another Canadian like Captain Kirk while I am more Vulcan than human and I am 100% homo sapiens sapiens which is more than a boast it is an shark jumping oxymoron.
In Quebec healthcare, education and welfare are human rights not privileges of the privileged.
In 1789 liberal was just about the best thing any conservative could be.
https://johnsonsdictionaryonline.com/views/search.php?term=liberal
https://johnsonsdictionaryonline.com/views/search.php?term=conservative
I recommend Irving's Waiting for the Messiah.
https://www.amazon.ca/Waiting-Messiah-Irving-Layton-ebook/dp/B007QPHJ60
on the socialist democratic party. They are communists in a different cloak. Back during the Black Lives Matter heydays I heard Bernie has 90,000 avid young followers, which are devoted socialist democrats. I had no concept of this. So I found them on Wikipedia. There was a near representation of the Communist movement. Red flag with a hammer symbol. The motto was People of the World unite! Substituted People for Proletarians. Later they changed a bit, with the red flag showing a rose and clasped hands. And the belief system replicating the communist one, including that children needing to be educated by the state. So, eyes wide open! Bernie, Zoran and such, are out-of-the-closet communists. I despise them, having close-up experienced what they do to ordinary citizens as an absolute power.