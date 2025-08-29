Well, folks, we planned for a slow week for the end of summer. But the news cycle had other plans. And no story deserves more attention this week than the murders in Minneapolis.
A Church Shooting—and the Rise of American Nihilism
In the wake of man-made tragedy, we’re left with the pressing question: Why would someone do something so evil?
But what if the answer is that there was no reason at all?
Yearning for a motive in the Minneapolis shooting perpetrated by Robin Westman—Westman murdered an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old while they were praying at Mass—MAGA personalities blamed the Minneapolis shooting on transgenderism (Robin used to be Robert). Liberal activists blamed the guns. Others pointed to mental illness, or to antisemitism.
“All that finger-pointing,” Peter Savodnik writes, “obscures a deeper point: Westman seems to have been driven by an all-consuming, destructive force, a nihilism—the conviction that life is meaningless; that words like truth, justice and God are empty slogans; that everything must be razed.”
Read Peter:
For nearly 20 years, Pat McMonigle investigated national security crimes for the FBI. He signed up to fight terrorists whose ideologies, hostile to our way of life, are well known.
But it was faceless nihilists like Robin Westman—“evil demons,” as McGonigle puts it—who broke him.
Frannie Block spoke to McMonigle in the aftermath of this week’s mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School to ask him about why nihilistic ideology is infecting young people around the world, how easily it can spread, and what we can do to fight it. Read their talk here:
And for on-the-ground coverage of the shooting, read Dave Kansas’s report from Minneapolis:
Wide Open Roads. . .
In lieu of The Front Page, this week you woke up to Journeys in your inbox, a series about the trips that change us. I wanted to share two that made my heart sing.
Paul Kingsnorth wrote for us about finding freedom along the Alaska Highway: a wide expanse guarded by eccentric innkeepers and free-roaming moose, and accompanied by Dolly Parton on the stereo at 2 a.m.
“These places are the last redoubts of an old way of life,” writes Kingsnorth. “Unproductive, inefficient, offline but in place, and therefore actually real.”
And the brilliant Agnes Callard wrote about motorcycles, falling in love, and what it feels like to fly. “In order to feel motion, it is not enough to be in motion,” she writes. “On a motorcycle nothing stands between you and the feeling of rushing along, and also, you control it, you drive the rush.”
America’s Royal Wedding
Few things have ever caused more excitement in our newsroom than Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce. And who better to write about the virtues of marrying up—specifically, marrying a woman smarter than you—than our beloved editor and straight male correspondent and editor: Will Rahn.
Well, I hope you’ve all had a wonderful summer. We’ve got a jam-packed September for you: a live conversation with Justice Amy Coney Barrett; a debate about gene editing; Coleman Hughes live with Steven Pinker; Paul Kingsnorth; and more. And that’s just next month.
It’s going to be a banner year.
Thank YOU ?Freepress
I grew up a Cote des Neiger A GENERATION BEFORE Kamala Harris grew up IN cOTE DES nEIGE.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C%C3%B4te-des-Neiges
before Quebec's real and Quiet Revolution not the Bullcrap of your Bull crap history. I spent a summer at Westmount High School for punishment because I was born AUTISTIC. America died by suicide in January of 2025 and I think maybe that was no tragedy.
https://westmount.emsb.qc.ca/whs
We almost moved to Minnesota and were debating Minneapolis or St Paul. I remember Kinky Friedman who ran against a useless idiot for governor of Texas. kINKY LED THE tEXAS jEWBOYS after a school shooting by Charles Joseph Whitman AN eagle scout, marine AND ARCHITECTURAL STUDENT in 1966 WHEN Kinky WAS A student IN Austin, Texas. Kinky was a great writer, philosopher and poet like Solon who saved Athens from its Wall Street Bankers and money counters.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU-UI4lHjds
https://www.legacy.com/news/celebrity-deaths/kinky-friedman-1944-2024-singer-humorist-and-provocateur/
Moe's Dictionary
Provocateur Truthteller. Socratic not a Sophist like America's Supreme Court majority 's Supreme Court of Injustice led by John TorquemaDA rOBERTS
https://www.britannica.com/biography/Solon
https://allthatsinteresting.com/tomas-de-torquemada
My wife and I left Chicago TO RETIRE in 2003 because REAL DEMOCRACY means healthcare, education and welfare are human rights if you believe all men are created equal.
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=ballad+of+charles+joseph+whitman
Leonard Cohen led the country band at Westmount High School and Kamala taught dance and nutrition in the hoods and her mother led the breast oncological research at the Jewish General Hospital across from the Jewish Funeral Home.
Kamala's High School is online 24/07/365.25 and is Montreal premiere PUBLIC ENGLISH LANGUAGE HIGH SCHOOL but in 1980 when Kamala graduated and when Leonard Cohen graduated it was under the Protestant School Board of GreatER Montreal. Leonard the priest LED THE COUNTRY BAND AND DREAMED OF A CAREER IN STAND-UP COMEDY and before the Middle East Diaspora of 1948 there weren't enough non-Catholic French speaKERS IN qUEBEC TO FILL sUPERMAN'S PHONE BOOTH except for Jews like my mother who was born at the Royal Victoria Hospital in 1916 a second class Jew in a nation led by Jew haters both Protestant and Roman Catholics but nary a Christian among either cult.. GOOD LUCK to your goddamned nation FINDING A PHONE BOOTH for Superman IN 2025.
At Kamala's jr college Vanier in Ville St Laurent English as a mother tongue is A DISTANT fifth behind French, Arabic Hindi, and Spanish or other as a mother tongue.
Leonard Cohen's Democracy always has me rolling on the floor laughing with tears in my eyes. I remember a heaRT ATTACK IN 2022 WHEN THE PARAMEDICS HAD TO TRANSPORT ME TO THE Hotel Dieu (HOUSE OF god) HOSPITAL IN Magog AND I WAS PRESCRIBED A WEGOVY TYPE MEDICATION BY MY CARDIOLOGIST.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DU-RuR-qO4Y&list=RDDU-RuR-qO4Y&start_radio=1
My wife was born in Nashville. Leonard Cohen WHOSE FACE LIGHTS UP Montreal's DOWNTOWN IN 2025 AS Cartier's SYMBOL OF European SAVAGERY AND INSATIABLE GREED NO LONGER CARRIES ANY POWER IN qUEBEC 21ST CENTURY.
https://www.thecanadianencyclopedia.ca/en/article/bill-21
Leonard Cohen DREAMT of a career as a stand-up comic and closed his concert in Warsaw with the Tennessee Waltz and my father WAS BORN IN A TOWN NEAR CAMP (Arbeit Machts Frei) Auschwitz AND HAD A Jesuit AND Judaic EDUCATION AND LED SYNAGOGUE SERVICES INTO HIS EIGHTIES AND I FAILED PRIMARY SCHOOL AND Bar Mitzvah.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbAs3HVxhUw&list=RDfbAs3HVxhUw&start_radio=1
"Diversity is our strength" we hear blaring forth 24-7.
Well is it?