The Free Press
The Free Press App Is Here!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss is the founder and editor of The Free Press and host of the podcast Honestly. From 2017 to 2020 Weiss was an opinion writer and editor at The New York Times. Before that, she was an op-ed and book review editor at The Wall Street Journal and a senior editor at Tablet magazine.
Make a comment
Comments
5
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Not Sam Harris's avatar
Not Sam Harris
just now

Can we direct some of this energy into UFO disclosure, I feel like there’s a useful surplus

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
john@johnmdowd.com's avatar
john@johnmdowd.com
3m

Epstein hustled underage girls and was convicted. Is that the secret Trump is referring to and calling a fake in the WSJ article ? If so, he could borrow from his heroPete Rose and claim he thought they were 16.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice