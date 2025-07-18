Before we dive into the news, some news of our own: The Free Press app is here and it’s gorgeous. It’s in the Apple App Store. It’s in the Google Play store. And it’s being downloaded like . . . what’s the simile here? Is it still hotcakes? I’ll put it this way: It’s being downloaded like a product that is very popular (it’s the No. 4 news app on the App Store!) because it’s excellent and everyone loves it.

The Great MAGA Civil War

So it’s come to this: a showdown between President Donald Trump and MAGA over Jeffrey Epstein. That was the big news of this week, and The Free Press was all over it.

As Nellie put it over at TGIF, the emergence of the Epstein-truther movement represents the “first real, broad anti-Trump faction within the right.” But why is this the issue that’s caused the first rupture between Trump and his base? And why is this the moment that this is happening?

Josh Hammer explains who stands to gain from this story. Specifically, why the leading lights of the MAGA media universe, such as Tucker Carlson, will always be talking about Epstein—and why it serves them bigly.

Read Why Tucker Carlson Is Fixated on Jeffrey Epstein

Park MacDougald untangles the politics of this fight. Park argues that this is “the first sustained crisis” of Trump’s presidency. But it’s not really about Epstein; it’s about Iran.

​​“If you are wondering why Carlson and Bannon might play arson with the Trump coalition, you likely haven’t been following the foreign policy debates that have wracked Trump’s second administration since he took office,” Park writes. “Carlson and Bannon were both adamant, almost hysterical opponents of Trump’s decision to bomb Iran in June. Both issued dark warnings that Iran strikes would splinter Trump’s base and lead to a disastrous war that would derail the entire administration, and both would emerge from that dispute with egg on their face as none of their predictions came true.”

Read What the Epstein Fight Is Really About

Freddie deBoer goes to the real story. Forget the conspiracies, Freddie says. The Epstein phenomenon distracts from a horrifically rampant problem in America: child sexual abuse.

Read The Epstein Files Are Just a Sideshow

“There are secrets to be unearthed and more justice to be done. But fundamentally, the fixation on Jeffrey Epstein seems like a classic matter of displacement to me, where a person redirects a negative emotion from its original source to a target that is in some way more palatable to target,” Freddie writes.

“Jeffrey Epstein, a single human, and his potential conspirators, a limited number of specific miscreants, are easier to hate than a whole world of quietly evil anonymous child predators. These theories may be more or less true, but they are always conspiracies of convenience.”

For more, check out this piece from Daniel Bates, who’s been covering the Epstein saga for more than a decade.

And then there’s this from Tina Brown, who finds herself nodding along with the conspiracy theorists on this one.

Read The Epstein Conspiracy Theorists Will Never Be Satisfied

An Absolutely Wild Story

The first thing I have to talk about here is River Page’s insightful look at . . . well, I think the headline captures it.

It was an amazing little scam, and one that shines a light on the spirit of our times. The author of these truly terrible poems, River writes, “walked me through his process of creating elaborate characters with over-the-top biographies and terrible writing styles. According to him, whenever editors asked to meet on Zoom or record his voice for readings of the poems, he could just brush them off with comments like, ‘Oh, I don’t like the sound of my own voice.’ When they asked for pictures, it was easy to just decline.”

You have to read this piece.

The End of an Era

You’ll remember the name Uri Berliner—the longtime NPR senior editor who blew the whistle on his old employer in these pages last year. Here’s the piece in case you missed it then.

This week, as Congress voted to defund NPR, Uri was back in our pages taking a look at how the public radio organization got to this moment.

“Once fairly evenly divided between liberals, moderates, and conservatives, NPR’s news audience shifted sharply to the left. And by 2023, liberals outnumbered conservatives more than six to one. True to the tote bag cliché, NPR became an accessory for Whole Foods shoppers,” Uri writes.

“Which is sad, because in another era, NPR, and public radio more broadly, developed some of the most creative and entertaining programming anywhere, from Car Talk to This American Life, Planet Money, Radiolab, and A Prairie Home Companion. Thanks in part to this ideological transformation, NPR botched major stories—and damaged its bond with the American people.”

