It was a great week for Democrats. Candidates steamrolled their Republican opponents on Tuesday, taking back the governor’s mansion in Virginia and keeping it in New Jersey. They scored unexpected victories in the Deep South, flipping two statewide offices in Georgia while breaking the GOP supermajority in the Mississippi senate.

Even Jay Jones, who looked snakebit after leaked texts revealed he had fantasized about murdering his political opponent, beat a Republican incumbent to become Virginia’s next attorney general.

But the biggest story was what happened in New York City, where socialist Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor and won over 50 percent of the vote against a divided field. It was the biggest turnout in more than 50 years.

We’ve been covering Mamdani’s campaign closely since the beginning of the year, with our Olivia Reingold reporting on his past and his plans for the city.

This week, we featured a number of fantastic writers on Mamdani, what his victory means, and how exactly New York got here.

But there was also a lot else happening out there this week. More on that below.

Mamdani Mania in the Red Apple

What now happens to New York, a place where millionaires have been steadily vanishing for more than a decade? (NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx)

While at Mamdani’s victory party in downtown Brooklyn, Olivia wrote about her experience covering the mayor-elect and how he’s already changed our politics. “Throw out the old rules,” she wrote. “What used to hurt politicians helps them now. Socialism is no longer a political liability. The public, at least in New York, wants cheaper housing, groceries, and childcare—immediately.”

What else? “No one cared that for many Jewish New Yorkers, the prospect of a Mayor Mamdani felt existential. The claims of antisemitism didn’t stick. No one believes in that anymore. They call it something else: anti-Zionism, and no, it’s not antisemitic. It’s justice.”

Read her whole dispatch here.

And fresh off co-hosting our election night livestream with our Will Rahn, the brilliant Reihan Salam had some thoughts on the new mayor as well. For Reihan, Mamdani can be thought of as an “accidental mayor” in the sense that very few of his own allies could imagine his victory just a few months ago.

So what now happens to New York, a place where millionaires have been steadily vanishing for more than a decade now? If Mamdani has his way, the ones who remain will be paying 60 percent of the city’s taxes to pay for the various goods and services he’s promised, like free buses and universal childcare. And if they leave . . .well, I’ll let Reihan explain what happens.

We’ve had so much great Mamdani coverage that I can’t include it all here. But I’ll end with this Ruy Teixeira piece on whether Democrats are celebrating a little too much and too soon. Make no mistake: Tuesday’s results were a gut punch for the GOP, but Ruy argues that Democrats still have major problems they have yet to address ahead of next year’s midterms and the 2028 presidential election. Whether you’re hoping for Democrats to win or lose next year, this is something you’ll want to read.

Okay, one more: Read this fascinating Q&A with Peter Thiel. He explains to Sean Fischer why for years he has been predicting the rise of socialism in America:

The Right Goes Haywire

“It was a split-screen reality this week in American politics,” writes Bari Weiss. (Illustration by The Free Press , images via Getty)

It was a split-screen reality this week in American politics. While Democrats cheered their wins, the right was tearing itself apart. Things got rolling when Tucker Carlson gave a chummy interview to Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist who has said “Jews have too much power in our society” and often praises Adolf Hitler.

Some on the right rushed to Carlson’s defense, saying that Fuentes—who also mentioned his profound love of Joseph Stalin on Tucker’s show—must be welcome on the right, or at least engaged with. Others warned that failing to stand up to the extremes of the right would be a catastrophic mistake. . . .

One person making the latter argument is Texas senator Ted Cruz. The battle over right-wing antisemitism has been brewing within the movement for a good while now. And Cruz has been sounding the alarm louder than most of his colleagues. He sat down with Peter Savodnik in Las Vegas and described this moment as an “existential fight” for conservatism.

“I can tell you the last conversation I had with Charlie Kirk several months ago—Charlie was a very good friend—was on exactly this topic, where both he and I were deeply concerned about rising antisemitism on the right, and we spent 30 minutes on the phone talking about how to fight this poison,” Cruz told Peter.

Read the whole thing.

Batya Ungar-Sargon, meanwhile, argued that this fight on the right is really about influencers versus actual conservatives. “The fight roiling the right isn’t about young people turning on Israel,” she says. “It’s a turf war between conservatives and content creators, between those who want votes and those who want views.” Read her piece here.

Finally, Victor Davis Hanson tried to make sense of the right’s growing antisemitic streak. I don’t want to spoil it, but this is the piece to read to make sense of why Jew-hatred is everywhere.

That’s it from me this week. But be on the lookout for a host of great stories this weekend, including Joe Nocera’s “Two Drinks With” the legendary Gay Talese, and Elliot Ackerman’s latest installment of “A Man Should Know,” which this week focuses on making friends, in addition to Suzy Weiss on Sydney Sweeney’s new film and much more.

See you next week.