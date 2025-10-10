Hi folks. It’s been an exciting week at The Free Press. If you missed our big announcement, you can read all about it here. It’s a new chapter for The Free Press: same mission, much bigger stage.

Make Reading Great Again

Spend time online and you wouldn’t be remiss for thinking that the solution to the crisis of masculinity and meaning is weight lifting, intermittent fasting, and cold plunges.

But not according to Shilo Brooks. Shilo, the CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center and a former Princeton professor who taught a wildly popular class on great books, says there is one real way to bring America’s lost boys home: to read.

I’m so thrilled that we announced the launch of our new podcast, Old School, about how great books make us better. Find the episodes here, alongside a gorgeous essay from Shilo about how reading saved his life:

And if you’re still questioning the urgency of Shilo’s work, look no further than Niall Ferguson’s piece on the consequences of the decline of literacy. As humans turn to emojis and memes instead of reading and writing, he says, we’ll lose everything: our reverence for the past, our resistance to conspiracy theories, and our ability to think altogether. Without books, Niall argues, we’ll be barbarians. Read it here:

Peace in the Middle East?

Is this the end of the war in Gaza? On Thursday, Hamas and Israel approved the first phase of Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza. Trump says all remaining hostages will be released “on Monday or Tuesday,” and that Israeli troops will be withdrawing to an “agreed-upon line.”

It’s hard not to rejoice at what feels like a breakthrough in this long, horribly bloody war. But there’s still so much we don’t know about the deal. We turned to our contributors, from Michael Oren to Eli Sharabi to H.R. McMaster, to help us make sense of it all:

And make sure not to miss Palestinian American humanitarian activist Ahmed Fouad Alkhatib on the pro-Palestinian protesters who are, in his words, denouncing the peace plan as a “colonial attempt to continue the genocide.”

A Police Revolt Against Mamdani

What will happen if Zohran Mamdani becomes mayor of New York City? According to former NYC police commissioner Bill Bratton, a “very significant exodus” from the New York Police Department. Olivia Reingold spoke to NYPD officers who told her “that they are considering retiring if Mamdani, who once advocated for ‘a socialist city council to defund the NYPD,’ wins the election.”

It’s a worrying omen for the city, and an important one to keep our eyes on. Give it a read:

Finally, we’ve published essays from some of our favorite columnists:

Douglas Murray explained how while Israel is winning the physical war, there’s a bigger war—the one to turn the Jewish state and its supporters into pariahs—that Western civilization is currently losing:

The history of slavery is too often used as a partisan weapon. Coleman Hughes explained why the facts should always get in the way of a good story.

Read The History of Slavery Should Not Be Partisan

Abigail Shrier, who we all know and love for her investigative work, wrote one of the most beautiful personal essays I’ve ever read. It’s about becoming the very fiercest of creatures: a mother in a pediatric hospital.

