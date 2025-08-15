The Free Press
Get your tickets now to our next live debate!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss is the founder and editor of The Free Press and host of the podcast Honestly. From 2017 to 2020 Weiss was an opinion writer and editor at The New York Times. Before that, she was an op-ed and book review editor at The Wall Street Journal and a senior editor at Tablet magazine.
Tags:
Donald Trump
Crime
Democrats
MAGA
Make a comment
Comments
12
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Kathleen's avatar
Kathleen
15m

Disappointed that you still ignore the biggest story of the year—recently declassified documents showing how “deep state” and CIA, DOJ, FBI, Clinton, Obama literally twisted reality to destroy the Trump presidency. They destroyed lives of anybody who got in their way

Shameful that you continue to ignore this

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Not so young anymore.'s avatar
Not so young anymore.
1h

Ananda Knox has a weird form of Stockholm syndrome. It struck me as not psychologically healthy to have her tormentor in her life again. I found that part very weird. Either she has never really gotten over her trauma (if she did she wouldn’t go near him) or it’s a better story to sell books or some combination of those two reasons.

If someone is abused and she was, the best way to get over it is to render the abuser irrelevant in your life. She put him back in her life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice