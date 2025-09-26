The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss is the founder and editor of The Free Press and host of the podcast Honestly. From 2017 to 2020 Weiss was an opinion writer and editor at The New York Times. Before that, she was an op-ed and book review editor at The Wall Street Journal and a senior editor at Tablet magazine.
Tags:
Bari's Picks of the Week
Make a comment
Comments
2
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Kevin Durant?'s avatar
Kevin Durant?
1m

“On Monday, President Donald Trump gathered his public health officials to announce that there is “a very increased” risk of autism when pregnant women take Tylenol. But is this true?”

——————————————-

The language required for me to adequately describe how I truly feel about people who care about the federal government’s guidance on Tylenol is so extreme that I will not post it here because I don’t want the FBI to toss flashbangs into my living room and put holes in my drywall.

I will just ask God to please have mercy on your souls, you absolute crackpot maniacs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Udams's avatar
Udams
3m

I have cvvv bc

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice