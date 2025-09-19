Hi folks. This was a hard week. As we wrote in our editorial in the wake of the worst political assassination our country has witnessed in decades: “Charlie Kirk’s assassination has hit the staff of The Free Press hard. . . . We’re journalists, which means we are used to reporting on horrible events, including gun violence, assaults, and murders. So why does this one feel different? Why is there sure to be a prolonged impact from this tragedy?”

It’s because Kirk was assassinated for his views. It’s because he was murdered while practicing the virtues we aim to stand for here at The Free Press: speaking freely, and inviting good-faith debate from all corners.

I am proud of our reporters and writers always, but especially over these past days.

They’ve helped me make sense of this precarious moment, helped separate the signal from the noise, and kept cool heads in a moment where so many others are raising the temperature.

Ten Steps to Repair America

Over the past week, if you’ve logged online and seen students celebrating Kirk’s murder, right-wing influencers saying this means war, or mealy-mouthed politicians excusing the shooter’s actions—we wouldn’t blame you for asking: Is there a way back? How do we sew together the fabric of a nation so torn apart?

We offered a 10-step guide to fixing our broken country.

Yuval Levin: Have an Argument

Coleman Hughes: Demand Nonviolence

Abigail Shrier: Parent Your Kids

Mary Katharine Ham: Look for God

Tyler Cowen: Stop Blaming ‘Them’

Charles Fain Lehman: Don’t Tolerate Disorder

Sam Harris: Log Off

Greg Lukianoff: Bury the ‘Words Are Violence’ Cliché

Joe Nocera: Stop Worshipping Guns

Peter Savodnik: Be a Leader

Eli Lake: Grace in a Time of Violence

Close your eyes and imagine it’s 1972. Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman ever elected to Congress, launched a long-shot bid for president. Her opponent? A proud segregationist, Alabama governor George Wallace. Weeks into campaigning, Wallace was shot five times in an assassination attempt that left him paralyzed.

Chisholm—against the wishes of her aides—visited him in the hospital. She did so because she believed in seeing the person behind the politics. She believed that grace had a place in public life.

Read Eli Lake on how that visit changed Wallace’s life and turned him into a man who asked civil rights leaders for their forgiveness.

Free Speech in Crisis

“Hate speech does not exist legally in America. There’s ugly speech. There’s gross speech. There’s evil speech. And ALL of it is protected by the First Amendment.” That’s a quote from Kirk—and a great summation of how the Republican Party has positioned itself over the past decade as the Free Speech Party, turning the First Amendment into a signature issue at home and abroad.

So why, in the wake of his murder, did Attorney General Pam Bondi say she would prosecute people who “are targeting anyone with hate speech”?

Earlier this week, ABC late-night star Jimmy Kimmel quipped that Kirk’s alleged assassin was a MAGA conservative, prompting the network to pull his show off air.

But it wasn’t ABC’s decision alone. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Brendan Carr pressured the network to do so, saying, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.”

There’s a word for this: jawboning. Silencing speech through government coercion. And it should alarm all Americans:

Nick Gillespie, our favorite libertarian and editor-at-large of Reason Magazine, has a different perspective. Donald Trump, he argues, is not the first president to abuse the power of the FCC, using the agency to punish critics and reward supporters. They’ve all done it.

There’s only one solution to this ongoing problem, Gillespie writes. Abolish the FCC.

Woody Allen on Life, Death, and Why He Doesn’t Care What You Think of Him

Everyone knows the name Woody Allen. He’s one of the most revered and acclaimed filmmakers of the last century. Now, at age 89, Allen has written his first novel, What’s With Baum? Its protagonist is an anxious, smart Jewish writer with a messy personal life. Yes, it’s like a Woody Allen movie in book form.

It also touches on a major theme of our age: the idea that an accusation, once made, is as good as a conviction.

We get into everything—from the accusations, to his cancellation, to his childhood in Brooklyn and his climb to the commanding heights of American culture. It’s one of my favorite conversations I’ve had on Honestly. Give it a listen:

Alright folks, that's it from me.

Until then, be sure to check out Niall Ferguson’s conversation with Tina Brown. They discuss our very own Gilded Age: tariffs, immigration restrictions, and the ultrarich flaunting their wealth. It’s a treat, with two of my absolute favorite people.

